Can you imagine being able to make the decisions that help you live your third age to the fullest anywhere in the world? Well one american woman who moved to Mexico for retirement revealed what has led her to have a full life. According to him, he highlighted, in addition to being in the country that he always wanted, some actions of his youth contributed to achieving that happiness.

Janet Blasera writer who has lived in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, since 2006, who through her Instagram account shares images of her life to her more than 7,000 followers, told CNBC the experiences that led her to enjoy her days as an older woman today in Mexico.

The 65-year-old writer also recalled that the most important thing to establish herself as a whole person was the self-love she generated decades ago. She emphasized that When she was in her 20s and 30s, she loved her body and was proud of it.. “My curly hair, my too-big smile, my strong and capable body, my unbridled joie de vivre. “I was really happy with myself and looking back I know I'm very lucky in my experience.”

Now she assures that it was fortunate that she did not have to experience the pressure of the stereotypes that young women face today through social networks, which was a key point to enjoy those years to the fullest and not regret anything regarding the issue of appreciation of his physique when he was young.

Through his Instagram account he shares the best moments of his daily life. See also From the video clips: These are the battle zones between Hamas and Israel Photo: Instagram @thejanetblaser

Learning to cook will open the doors to the world

Another important point is that he decided to learn to cook, because Janet Blaser is a firm believer that even if you don't cook every day, knowing how to do so will open up a world of culinary possibilities and experiences for the rest of your life, anywhere in the world.

“My mom was a Missouri farmer who taught me how to cook and bake from scratch. Standing next to her in the kitchen, we made layer cakes and Christmas cookies, biscuits and gravy and chicken noodle soup.”

Have you ever questioned whether it is a good idea to have children? Although this is a totally personal decision, the woman who moved to Mexico to enjoy her golden years She says she has never known love like the one she has for her children, and she considers herself lucky because they have also become her friends. And although she acknowledges that “not everything is sunshine and rainbows,” she wouldn't trade having had children.

Additionally, he added one last life recommendation: “For people in their 20s and 30s, my best advice is to love yourself more. Accept who you are without judging yourself. Give yourself permission to experience life to the fullest.”

According to CNBC, Janet is a former journalist in California and a contributor to the outlet, but her work now focuses on expat life. The first book of Janet Blaser“Why We Left: An Anthology of American Expatriate Women,” is available through Amazon.