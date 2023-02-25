with videoA walnut, the heart is often not bigger that Wouter van Leeuwen has to operate. Van Leeuwen is a pediatric heart surgeon, of whom there are only twelve in the Netherlands and of whom it has just been decided that they will only work in Rotterdam and Groningen. On average, these doctors see such a fragile life, often less than a month old, in their operating room every other day. “I try to let the emotions fade into the background.”