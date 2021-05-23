ofKatarina bailiff shut down

What will summer 2021 be like? Health Minister Jens Spahn presented his Corona plan – what that means for festivals, football and holidays.

Munich – The Corona * numbers are falling, life is slowly picking up speed again. In Munich, for example, the nocturnal curfew was lifted on May 11th, and outdoor restaurants were allowed to reopen one day later. But how should it go on, what kind of summer can Germany prepare for? Health Minister Jens Spahn commented on this. *

Corona in Germany: Spahn explains summer plan for Germany

In an interview with the Picture on sunday said the CDU * politician that the number of infections would decrease “pleasantly strong”. “We all managed to break the wave together and have the chance of a really good summer.” He went on to explain that – with a few exceptions – there will be no curfews across the country in two or three weeks * would need more. “The weather is getting better, the number of vaccinations is rising, the infections are falling, the restrictions will gradually fall. This is incredibly important after the long, dark winter months. But for a carefree summer, we have to keep reducing the incidence. Last summer it was under 20. We should strive for that again, ”explained Spahn in an interview with the Picture on sunday.

We learned from last summer. At that time, trips abroad and frequent visits to relatives in Turkey and the Balkans caused around 50 percent of new infections at times. “We have to prevent that this year,” Spahn continued. They don’t want to forbid visits to relatives. “But: We want to conclude agreements with Turkey about tests on entry and exit at an early stage. And, as in the previous year, compulsory testing would have to be checked by the federal states at the border. In this final phase of the pandemic, overseas travelers: test and be vigilant. Everything else jeopardizes our success ”, said the Federal Minister of Health in picture-Interview further.

Corona situation at Pentecost seems positive – but Wieler warns

Corona in Germany: Bundesliga and open-air festivals – Spahn gives an outlook

Spahn also gave a concrete outlook on the summer. There will be open-air festivals. “But no rock festivals where tens of thousands are in each other’s arms. Concerts in the not fully occupied Olympic Stadium or in the park with tests and distance are possible from today’s perspective. ”Spahn also gave the Bundesliga at the Picture on sunday an outlook. “The league has developed a good protection concept. If the incidence continues to drop, I am sure that fans will be able to return to the stadium in August. “

On the subject of schools, Spahn made it clear that one way to get regular classes after the summer vacation is to vaccinate young people. “However, the Biontech vaccine for 12 to 16 year olds has not yet been approved by the European authorities. But it should come soon, ”he is sure. Then the goal is for the federal states to offer schoolchildren a vaccination offer by the end of August. “Because only a certain vaccine * is eligible for approval because of the approval, enough Biontech * doses must be reserved for it,” he said in an interview with Picture on sunday further.

Corona in Germany – Spahn: “I am very concerned about the suffering of the children in the pandemic”

Child psychiatrists have now sounded the alarm. “The suffering of the children in the pandemic worries me a lot,” assured Spahn. Too many checkups and vaccinations against childhood diseases have failed, and there are also psychological stresses. “. I would therefore like to speak to paediatricians, psychologists and educationalists before the summer holidays about how we can make up for these failures.”

This reaction is not too late, because the topic has always been present. "But we had to focus on fighting the virus. But we see: the pandemic hits children particularly hard, especially those who have difficult starting conditions anyway. In Germany, the principle must apply: Every child has the right to a fair chance in life. Corona * must not destroy this opportunity. We as the government have a duty, "said Spahn im picture-Interview.