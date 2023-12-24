Transfermarkt said that Bellingham had joined Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe with a market value of 180 million euros.

The site explained that Bellingham achieved an increase of 30 million euros in its last update, and that he is ahead of Mbappe and Haaland because he is younger than them.

Bellingham succeeded in providing an outstanding performance during the current season, scoring 17 goals with Real Madrid, in addition to 5 assists.

Bellingham received his first on-site financial valuation of €2.5m in October 2019, when he was at his hometown club Birmingham City.

Bellingham's valuation reached €11 million when Dortmund spent €30.15 million to acquire his services in July 2020.

The Englishman excelled in the German League and his valuation doubled by the end of his first season in Germany to 55 million euros.

He scored six goals and provided 14 assists during the 2021-2022 season, and his rating rose to 80 million euros by the end of that season, and increased by 40 million euros to 120 million euros during his final season in Dortmund.

Real Madrid paid €17 million less than its Transfermarkt valuation to sign Bellingham this summer, and it is now valued at €180 million in the latest update.