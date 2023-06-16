The reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, began its broadcasts achieving resounding success during its first week due to the personalities who participate to win a exorbitant amount of money and for the controversies that have been unleashed within the program.

Despite taking a few days, it is easy to notice that the participants of the reality show already have their own teams, being Ferka Quiroz, nigris ponchoSofía Rivera and Sergio Mayer the main heads of the two rooms.

In fact, all four contestants are the nominees for this second week of ‘LCDLF’, which means that any one of them could be the next person to be eliminated from the contest.

Sofía Reyes was the famous one who reached the highest points to be removedand after her is Ferka.

The wife of Eduardo Videgaray She has been one of the most criticized participants of the program, because she left the fourth hell and betrayed her teammates with the sky team, in order to remove Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer from the competition.

After being nominated for the next elimination galaSofía Rivera decided not to remain silent and issued statements about what she feels about a possible departure from the reality show.

“So much mom **, so much injustice and so much betrayal, I feel that it only empowered me, I don’t care madr ** what happens. If I have to go out and sit in that chair with Marie (Claire), no mom ** how am I going to enjoy it, but without a doubt, I am going to enjoy it more than this rivalry grows in here, “began the famous.

Likewise, the actress explained that she could have used the same strategy that de Nigris and Mayer considered throughout the week, but taking into account that Jorge Losa could save Ferka, she would be the next to leave.

“I think there was not a single surprise tonight. Everything is going well, I want to think that as a spectator this is super entertaining to watch, now the game is getting hot and the truth is, we in here feel that we have a certain power because we feel that we can nominate, point out and decide who they are the people who are in danger, but out there, God is in charge and the public is in charge”.

