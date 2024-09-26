This Thursday during his La Mañanera conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his opinion on the possible sentence of former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna.

“We have to wait for the sentence, because on the one hand they are asking for life imprisonment and their lawyers only 20 years“We will wait. I have no opinion (on the sentence for García Luna),” he said from the National Palace.

“What is proven is that There is guilt, regardless of the time assigned to him, because if his lawyer is proposing 20 years, he is accepting that there is guilt.”

García Luna’s defense requested that his client be sentenced to 20 years in prison, arguing that this is an “extremely significant and long sentence.”

This follows a request by the United States Attorney’s Office for life imprisonment for the former Mexican official.

It was through a letter addressed to Judge Brian Cogan that attorney Cesar De Castro made the request, equivalent to the trajectory García Luna “as a public servant in the Mexican government as a member of its intelligence agency, the Federal Police and the Secretariat of Public Security.”

“Now what they are going to decide is another matter, the authority has to see the damage that was done to society, to our country. Also to the people of the United States, to the Government of the United States,” said President AMLO.

It should be remembered that a jury in the United States found García Luna guilty in February of last year of all the charges for which he was accused.related to drug trafficking, organized crime and false testimony before the US authorities, which could cost him between 20 years and life in prison.

