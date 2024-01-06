A TikTok user offers expert advice for those looking to overcome the challenge of English and United States Citizenship Test, a crucial step in the citizenship application process. Under the username @argfeelitseeit, this content creator has positioned himself as a visa expert, providing detailed guidance on How to successfully take English and civics tests required for naturalization in the United States.

The tutorial begins by highlighting the basic requirements for naturalization, which include having a valid passport and having maintained legal permanent residence for at least five years. Nevertheless, the main focus is on English and civics tests.

Regarding the English exam, the TikToker highlights that it is evaluated during the personal interview. There is no specific questionnaire, but applicants are expected to demonstrate their ability to read and write correctly in English. Tips include showing confidence, providing information clearly, and avoiding unnecessary details or detours..

Key Tips for Passing the United States Citizenship English Test

@argfeelitseeit not only explains the requirements, but also offers practical advice. It starts with key questions that might be asked during the interview and suggests answers to avoid common mistakes. One of the highlights is how to approach the question about the grounds for becoming a permanent citizen.

The tutorial also addresses the civics test, an oral test consisting of approximately 10 questions. To pass, applicants must answer at least six questions correctly. The expert offers a strategic approach to studying these questions, especially for those over 65 and people with disabilities.

(We also recommend: California: the number of people with these diseases in the state skyrockets)

The English test is assessed during the personal interview and applicants are expected to demonstrate their ability to read and write in English Photo: @argfeelitseeit/Tiktok

The English and United States Citizenship exam is not just another requirement on the path to citizenship; It is a condition that must be successfully obtained. The importance of preparing adequately for these tests is paramountand the tutorial offers valuable insight into how to do it.

To be well prepared, there are various resources available to help applicants prepare for the tests, from books to online courses and private classes. The tutorial highlights the need for thorough preparation and the importance of understanding the requirements and expectations before embarking on this process to obtain US citizenship.