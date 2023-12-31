Cruise travel can be a great experience. Having the possibility of getting away from the world and the daily routine to see yourself surrounded entirely by the sea and enjoy all the activities that a boat can offer. But those who want to live this experience for the first time, or those who have already done it and want to improve their trip, have to know five secrets that a ship captain revealed.

2024 is about to begin and it may be time to start planning a good vacation, it is even worth mentioning that Several new cruises will set sail next year that will offer the latest in technology and fun for passengers. But whatever the destination and the company you choose, there are some recommendations that are worth taking to avoid dizziness and know What's behind a huge ship.

Captain Hannu Haaponiemi of the Virgin Voyages ship Resilient Lady shared with New York Post what are your best Tips and curiosities for people who are going to travel on a cruise:

If you feel dizzy, do not go to your room.

People who have discomfort due to the movement of the ship usually decide to go to their room to try to relax in bed. However, this is a very bad idea. The captain's recommendation is that people who know in advance that they have this type of problem should always carry their anti-sickness pill and take it immediately.

But not only that, the expert points out that the best place to go is to the lower decks and to the middle of the ship and then look out the window, this way it will be more likely that the sensation will decrease. “I think the worst thing you can do is try to stay inside, it usually helps to see the horizon and get some fresh air. They say green apples help too,” he said.

The cruises are distributed by levels or floors.

Cruise ships do not have a steering wheel or rudder.

Passengers often imagine a huge engine room where the ship's captain holds a rudder to take everyone safely to their destination, but the reality is very different.

At least on the Resilient Lady there is no rudder, the ship is steered by a propulsion system that involves multiple giant propellers that can rotate 360 ​​degrees, pushing the ship in any direction the captain desires.

In this system, instead of pushing the water, they attract it with a jet engine. And there are also bow thrusters that are used to pull the vessel sideways without having to resort to the help of tugboats to maneuver in and out of ports.

The entire cruise is controlled by a joystick

Considering that it is a ship with 17 decks, 278 meters long, 38 meters wide and 2,770 passengers on board, one might believe that the maneuvers inside the ship are complicated and the control machines are very large. But, according to the captain, in reality everything is controlled by a joystick that looks like that of a toy.

This device is used when the boat is on autopilot simply to be sure that they are heading in the correct direction and, according to the captain, in fact He is the controller who works most of the cruiseas manual steering is normally only used when close to land.

The best coffee

This is actually a very specific recommendation for Resilient Lady passengers because, according to the captain, although most of the time he drinks the coffee that is closest to him, he considers that the best is the one from the Grounds Club on deck 7 .

Just enjoy the ride

The The captain's main recommendation is to enjoy the trip and all the experiences that a cruise can offer. That includes going to all the restaurants, seeing all the shows, and even talking to the crew so you can soak up the true experience that a cruise has to offer.