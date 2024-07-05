Colombia continues to receive praise for its performance in the America Cup. Those led by Nestor Lorenzo, They are the only undefeated team and are on a firm path towards qualifying for the next rounds. With the draw against Brazil, they now await Panama in the quarter-finals.

According to the criteria of

But there is one player who has made the difference in the tricolor squad. James Rodriguez He has been the leader among a team full of differential players who have put Colombia at the top of continental football. For this reason, the ’10’ has been seen as an exceptional player and has been recognized as the best of the matches by the organization and by his colleagues and rivals.

James, a great figure for Colombia Photo:Cristina Alvarez/ FCF Share

Alisson Becker, devoted to James and the National Team

In the most exciting match in Group D and perhaps in the entire group stage, James shined once again. Brazil and Colombia played a match that lived up to expectations. Although they drew, Colombia was superior to a ‘canarinha’ that has been in a footballing crisis for some time. James was the star with his decisive passes and in the statistics, completing 29 of 36 passes and with an accuracy of 81%.

James Rodriguez, the figure of Colombia Photo:taken from TV and Cristian Álvarez Share

In view of this, Alisson Becker, Brazil’s goalkeeper was not surprised by the level shown by the Colombian. For him, James Rodriguez has an incredible talent with the ball and gave the Brazilian defense a hard time. “I was not surprised because I know his qualities. James’ ability to kick the ball is incredible, he is a player with many qualities” he told journalist Jaime Dinas and added: “He is a star and today he made our defensive system work.”

James remains an essential part of Néstor Lorenzo’s tactical scheme and is a key figure in a Colombian national team that is heading towards the quarterfinals with its head held high. Now, he awaits Panama, which he will face next Saturday at 5 pm Colombian time.