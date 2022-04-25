Mexico City.- Faced with former President Donald Trump’s boast that he “bent” the Mexican government on the immigration issue, the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard He said that he is a man campaigning for anti-Mexicanism.

Without talking about the deployment of more than 25 thousand soldiers to detain migrants, Ebrard defended the patriotism of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador under pressure from Trump and assured that they have nothing to be ashamed of.

During a rally in Ohio over the weekend, Trump recounted the negotiation with a delegation led by Ebrard in June 2019, after which the Mexican government deployed 25,000 soldiers on its southern and northern borders, in addition to accessing the “Stay in Mexico” program.

Read more: He did not disrespect me: AMLO responds to statements by Donald Trump

Today, via a Twitter thread, Ebrard highlighted the “patriotism” and “fortitude” of President López Obrador in the “critical moments” of the negotiation with Trump.

“Regarding the statements of the ex-president Trump I am aware of the patriotism of President López Obrador in those critical moments. Faced with the threat of tariffs, he did not accept the third country for sure, which was the condition of USA, so as not to impose them. I open thread,” tweeted the Foreign Minister.

“It was precisely the integrity of Andrew Manuel which made it possible to exclude the energy integration chapter in the TMEC that had already been negotiated Trump with the outgoing government team. If it had been accepted, the autonomy we have today would be impossible.”

“Nor could we have differed with USA, on Venezuela and leave behind the sad performance of the previous government in the Lima Group. Even less, rescued Evo from extreme danger and other relevant actions of current foreign policy in defense of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“What happened yesterday is a man on campaign waving the anti-mexicanism what characterize it. What qualifies us are the facts, not their sayings.”

Read more: We are not going to allow them to use Mexico as a piñata: AMLO for elections in the USA

“In this government we are patriots and we have nothing to be ashamed of. Very proud to serve Mexico and be part of President López Obrador’s team”, concludes the thread of Ebrard.