In dialogue CNBC Make Ithe said: “I don’t actually own a house. I have no direct relationship with residential properties or commercial properties.” Despite what people believe, Owning a home is not a way to create wealthsince everything that entails expense.
However, his life is not “typical” as he has no family, no partners and He sees no need to settle in a house. He rejects the idea of owning property so that he can travel and move around the world in search of new investments. The young millionaire emphasized that Sometimes it’s good to reject the traditional way of doing things.
The millionaire’s exotic investments
Armoo decided to spend almost nothing, to live a minimalist lifestyle and to make exotic investments. These range from businesses with exotic fruits in Africa, to financing the sale of a lithium mine. In addition, He said he invests his money in index funds and many stocks.such as avocado, soybean and mango businesses in Kenya, Angola and Tanzania, which supply supermarkets in Europe.
Finally, he explained: “Basically, I have two camps: one is the extremely safe group: index funds, overweight cash, bonds and guilt and Treasuries. Then the other side of things is completely exotic.”
