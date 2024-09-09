The dream of Many people’s dream is to be successful enough in life to be able to buy a house and live in peace. However, this 29-year-old millionaire, He thinks exactly the opposite: owning a mansion or property seems like a waste of time. and above all, money.

Timothy Armoo is co-founder and former CEO of marketing firm Fanbytes, But he is the opposite of a traditional millionaire.. He does not own any mansion, nor any property at all, as he prefers to spend his money on dynamic investments of all kinds.

In dialogue CNBC Make Ithe said: “I don’t actually own a house. I have no direct relationship with residential properties or commercial properties.” Despite what people believe, Owning a home is not a way to create wealthsince everything that entails expense.

However, his life is not “typical” as he has no family, no partners and He sees no need to settle in a house. He rejects the idea of ​​owning property so that he can travel and move around the world in search of new investments. The young millionaire emphasized that Sometimes it’s good to reject the traditional way of doing things.

The millionaire’s exotic investments



Armoo ​​decided to spend almost nothing, to live a minimalist lifestyle and to make exotic investments. These range from businesses with exotic fruits in Africa, to financing the sale of a lithium mine. In addition, He said he invests his money in index funds and many stocks.such as avocado, soybean and mango businesses in Kenya, Angola and Tanzania, which supply supermarkets in Europe.

Finally, he explained: “Basically, I have two camps: one is the extremely safe group: index funds, overweight cash, bonds and guilt and Treasuries. Then the other side of things is completely exotic.”