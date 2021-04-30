Argentine politics continues to give tragicomic chapters in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with a second more powerful wave that put the health system on the brink of collapse. And one of those episodes took place in Santiago del Estero, in the city of Termas de Río Hondo.

There, one of the councilors who is also an evangelical pastor organized on April 19l a meeting in an evangelical church attended by more than 300 people. For this fact, he was charged by the Justice of that province, accused of failing to comply with health measures.

The mayor in question is Abel soria, which as if that were not enough, tested positive for coronavirus the day after the meeting, which in addition to its judicial situation caused a scandal in local politics, with requests even for resignation.

In fact, at a meeting of the Deliberative Council held through zoom this Thursday, a motion was approved to hold a special session on May 7 to define the situation in Soria.

In that meeting, the councilor and pastor was categorical in his defense: “I am the victim of a campaign against me to get me the councilor seat. But know that I’m not going to quit because that’s where God put me“.

“I am completely innocent of what I am accused of. There are people who really attacked my health and today they accuse. I at all times asked for care, distancing, in the church nobody greets each other,” he argued in another part of his discharge, as reproduced by local media.

Soria also said that he understood that the temples could use 30% of their capacity, that in the religious meetings he organizes, about 600 faithful usually attend, and that in the event for which he is accused there were only 200.

Soria, who responds to Governor Gerardo Zamora, must testify on May 12 before the coordinating prosecutor of the Las Termas Fiscal Unit, Ignacio Guzmán, who has already reported on the judicial situation to the Deliberative Council.

Insults in Deputies

On Thursday, in the middle of the committee meeting, a deputy was exposed by insulting a collaborator, without noticing that he had the microphone on.

Everything happened at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, in which a bill was debated to suspend the causes of expiration of the legal status of political parties for their operational functioning in the framework of the pandemic .

“You stop working with me!You stop working with me today! You are an atomic asshole!“was the insult of the San Juan deputy Marcelo Orrego, deputy of Together for Change, while exposing another legislator,

Hours after his video went viral, Deputy Orrego made an apology and maintained that he did not kick anyone out, although his words suggested otherwise.

“First of all I want to apologize for the outburst of public knowledge. I want to clarify that I was not talking to any employee and that no one was disaffected“he expressed on Twitter.

“I was in communication with a very trusted collaborator with whom I have a long-standing relationship and to whom I apologized,” he said.

“What happened was that I asked him to bring help to a person who needed it and he did not do it because he prioritized something else”, he said about the person to whom he yelled “you stop working with me!” and which he described as “atomic asshole.” As he explained, there is no employment relationship between them.

