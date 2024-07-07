The fact of Buying a car in the United States is one of the most important moments in the lives of many citizens.meaning a huge step in which you cannot go wrong, given that there are many different brands and some of them may have flaws or simply not be suitable for your needs.

According to the criteria of

In this sense, it is important to be well informed before buying, and that is why many were attentive to the advice given by a car salesman, who said through his TikTok account (@lifewithkey_) What are the three car models you should never buy?being the least recommended.

The man wrote in the description of a video that lasts a little over a minute: “Avoid these new cars and buy something else and save money.” The models that this user does not recommend buying are Dodge Hornet, Chevrolet Malibu and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in the showroom.

As expected, the excerpt went viral within the platform, as This is a user with many followers who frequently publishes this type of content related to car sales.taking advantage of his profession and getting the most out of it to become known through social networks.

Users’ opinions on the 3 cars you should not buy in the United States

The three models mentioned by the user are quite well-known in the United States, and that’s why people left all kinds of points of view on the post that the man made on his TikTok account: No less than 22,600 likes and 517 comments were part of its great impact.

“Malibu’s are unpredictable depending on the year and trim you choose“, one user replied in the comments, while another mentioned other brands and models that, in his opinion, should not be purchased either.

Meanwhile, another man disagreed with the author of the video, and shared his experience with one of the three cars that he does not recommend: “I have a 2020 Chevy Malibu LT. I’ve had it for four years and have had no issues”he explained.