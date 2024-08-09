According to the criteria of
In an article signed by his niece, Mary Selby Ferrari, and published in the media Business Insidera 96-year-old woman living in the United States, recounted crucial events in her life that led her to make certain decisions and contributed to her longevity.
The secrets to long life
Through his own experience, Ferrari shared the Seven secrets that helped her achieve longevityand HE found in the following list:
- Continue studying to have a purpose: People who can articulate their sense of purpose can live up to seven years longer than those who cannot.
- Having a creative outlet: Ferrari dedicates her passion and part of her time to poetry, which helps relieve stress and process trauma and works as an exercise in mindfulness
- Implementing a diet based on whole, nutrient-rich foods: reduces the risk of having a cardiovascular event
- Have faith: Faith in a belief increases life expectancy by four to 14 years
- Staying active: Exercising, whether intense or just going for a walk, is important to keep the body active.
- Having a varied social life: Staying connected with friends, family and others is one of the greatest tools for living a long and happy life.
- Staying informed: Reading a newspaper or listening to the news on the radio or television every day helps you have a purpose and stay active.
