A woman who He is 96 years old and still lives on his own.without relying on any special care to perform daily tasks, shared the Seven secrets that helped her maintain extensive longevity in a recently published article.

According to the criteria of

Absolute truths are often a misconception, but there are cases that demonstrate the literality of the idea. There are no precise secrets to achieve extensive longevitybut many people who live past 90 maintain a similar lifestyle, and at that point the coincidence becomes a fact.

In an article signed by his niece, Mary Selby Ferrari, and published in the media Business Insidera 96-year-old woman living in the United States, recounted crucial events in her life that led her to make certain decisions and contributed to her longevity.

Mental health is also one of the issues to consider in order to live a long life. Photo:iStock Share

The secrets to long life

Through his own experience, Ferrari shared the Seven secrets that helped her achieve longevityand HE found in the following list: