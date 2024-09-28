Juan Maria Pechar is a 92-year-old Argentine man with an impressive life. From a young age he was interested in airplanes, so much so that he became a fighter pilot and, later, He became an instructor for a renowned United States squadron. The same squad that served as inspiration for the action movie Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

His journey in aviation began when he enlisted for Naval Aviation. Little by little he gained ground in his career, piloting helicopters in Antarctica in the ’60s and driving the powerful Corsair fighter plane, the same airplane that served during World War II and the Korean War.

However, a dangerous experience while driving the Corsair, where it almost crashed to the ground due to a loose part that obstructed the movement of the command, changed the course in Pechar’s professional field. The man decided to progress as an aircraft carrier pilot.

After completing his career as an aircraft carrier pilot, he was selected to be an instructor. Pechar He trained in the North American Naval Aviation and soon became a flight instructor for the Douglas A-1 Skyraider.one of the most important aircraft of the second half of the 20th century. His students were the ones who operated the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, the same one that participated in combat in the Vietnam War.

Coincidence? Top Gun played the same squad where Pechar worked

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) It was one of the highest-grossing films in American history.. Starring Tom Cruise, the film generated more than $700 million in profits. Its success was so great that Juan Maria Pechar did not want to miss out on the phenomenon.

The former pilot attended the premiere accompanied by his family, and was surprised to find out that The imposing actor plays an aircraft instructor from the VA-122 squadron, the same one in which Pechar participated during the Vietnam era.

On the embroidered jacket you can see the shield of the VA-122 Squadron. Photo:Facebook (May The Laurels Be Eternal) Share

In fact, he showed his family the historic embroidered jacket awarded to him by the North American Naval Aviation marking his achievements. On the garment you can see the shield of the VA-122 Squadron along with another embroidery with its identification ‘Argentine Navy LT. Juan Pechar’.