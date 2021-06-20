Amedeo Goria’s girlfriend is 31 years younger than him, let’s find out who the girl is

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, Amedeo Goria seems to have finally found love again. The new girlfriend is a model and influencer. It is about Vera Miales, a girl from 31 years old younger than her. Although the latter wants a child, paternity is a closed chapter for the journalist.

In the life of the ex-husband of Maria Teresa Ruta now there is another woman. The lucky one in question is Vera Miales, one model and influencer 36 years old, therefore 31 years younger than him. Amedeo Goria himself let himself go to a long one confidence on the weekly “Nuovo” in which he released some statements on the rediscovered sentimental serenity.

The age difference between Amedeo Goria and his new girlfriend Vera Miales does not represent a stumbling block for their love story. Indeed, between the couple there seems to be a profound one passion. This was declared by the journalist himself on the occasion of a interview for the weekly “Nuovo”.

During the interview, Amedeo Goria talked about the great attraction that you feel towards theinfluencer. These are statements that have left the web speechless. These the words man:

There is a great attraction between us and it also happened that we made love five times in one day. I can count myself lucky because age hasn’t affected my manhood.

It’s not all. According to affirmations of Goria, Vera Miales would like a child from him. Despite the desire of the model to build a family, the reporter was very clear and concise: for him the paternity it is now a closed chapter.

Finally, theex-husband by Maria Teresa Ruta would also have made it clear to his girlfriend that he could not guarantee her one faithful history. Vera Miales will continue to stay with Goria despite these conditions? Here are the man’s words on the matter: