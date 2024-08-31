A 64 year old woman He has already reached retirement age, but he still works. and assured that certain social benefits should be a right in the United States, because He feels that he cannot yet afford to retire from the workforce. for the amount of money he receives.

Linda, a 64-year-old retired high school teacher in Ohio who has been working for 31 years, told Business Insider that, Despite having a pension that provides him with a monthly income, he faces financial difficulties that I had not anticipated.

She and her late husband were public employees. “We lived the modest life of two workers who were barely making ends meet,” Linda said. Although has a house, the weight of debts, especially after the death of her husband, has caused the bills to continue to pile upforcing her to continue working.

Before retiring, the woman said she earned around US$5,000 a month. Now, With his pension, he receives approximately US$3,700This reduction in her income has led her to seek part-time work and other opportunities that give her some autonomy.

For the above, is even considering working for Instacart and delivering groceries. Your main goal is to not be a burden to your children as time goes by and you get older.

Another thing that he highlighted is that does not consider himself capable of stopping work completely and plans to continue working as long as he can“I see myself fully working for the next 20 years, if I live them, whatever years I have left, I won’t be enjoying retirement life in Florida,” he said. Linda hopes the country will reconsider conversations about Social Security and retirement benefits more broadly..

The woman says she does not think she will be able to stop working due to her financial situation. Photo:iStock Share

At what age can people retire in the United States?



In In the United States, the retirement age for receiving full Social Security benefits varies based on the person’s year of birth. The guidelines are set by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and are:

For people born before 1938, the retirement age is 65.

For people born between 1938 and 1959, the pension increases gradually from age 65 to age 67, depending on the year of birth.

For people born in 1960 and later, the retirement age is 67.

The US Social Security website also states that “If you delay receiving your benefits until after full retirement age, you will be eligible to receive credits delayed retirement benefits that would increase their monthly benefit.’