A teenager from 14 years who was driving a Fiat 147 Spazio car in the town of González Catán lost control of the vehicle, ran over and killed to a man who was traveling cycling with your child, who suffered several injuries, was taken to the hospital and was saved.

The incident occurred on Saturday on Tomás Valle Street, almost at its intersection with Jorge Newbery. There, by razones that are unknown and is still under investigation, the young driver rammed Lisandro Aranda Teves (47) riding a bicycle with her five-year-old son.

The teenager lost control of the car and ran them both over. Then, as seen in the images, he ended up with the car embedded in the sidewalk, between the wall and a lamp post of cement.

The victims were thrown on the floor. When the ambulance arrived the man had already passed away while the baby was transferred to the Simply Evita hospital, where he was cured of the injuries received by the impact.

According to judicial sources, the case was labeled as wrongful death and injuries in the same vein, although being a minor under 14 is not punishable. However it remained housed in a juvenile center.

In the midst of the pain, relatives and friends of the victim left messages on social networks as a farewell: “I can’t believe that you’re gone“;” A hug to the sky, fly high, rest in peace“were some of those phrases.

The teenager who was driving the car ended up with injuries to the body, although not seriously.

In October of last year, a similar situation occurred, although without fatalities, in the party of Malvinas Argentinas, when two brothers aged 11 and 14 They took their father’s car without permission and, after driving several blocks, ended up crashing into the front of a house.

Without driving knowledge, the youths lost control and climbed onto the sidewalk, crashing into the front of a house located on Manzanares Street, between Rawson and Malabia. On impact, the car knocked down a fence and was hung from the irons twisted within the property’s garden.

No details of how the young man from González Catán accessed the car or the reasons why he was able to drive it were not disclosed. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

