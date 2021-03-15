He lost control of the car, crashed and killed a 47-year-old man who was riding a bicycle with his 5-year-old son. González Catán, La Matanza, and the driver is only 14. After the shock of what happened, doubts about responsibility arrive. How did a boy of that age get into the car? Is providing a vehicle to a minor like giving them a weapon? Can your parents be charged with wrongful death?

To explain the possible consequences of this road accident, the criminal lawyer Eduardo Gerome resorts to the letter of the Minority Penal Regime that is embodied in law 22,278.

It highlights two articles. “Article 1 says that minors under 16 are not punishable. That is to say that the 14-year-old driver You will not receive any penalty and, therefore, you will not have a record”, Says the specialist.

“The other relevant article is 7, which ensures that parents may lose parental authority, guardianship or guardianship if a judge considers that the minor is in danger, that he was abandoned or has behavioral problems, but does not clarify what kind of ´behavior problems´ ”, Gerome remarks, and assures that it will be necessary to see what happens to the custody of the minor.

This noon there was a cross between the victim’s brother and the mother of the boy who ran over and killed a 47-year-old man in González Catán.

According to the lawyer, “there is no specific provision to criminally charge a father who does not take good care of his child.” However, a magistrate could rely on the Article 84a of the Penal Code and “interpret that the minor was a instrument used by father and, in that case, adjudicate the wrongful death “.

Article 84 refers to the person who, through negligence, causes the death of another. And the 84 bis points to those who do it within the framework of a sinister road, Gerome specifies. “In this sense, death is not caused by the father directly but it could be considered that he does it through the son. If you allowed a minor to access the vehicle and, at that age, driving a vehicle is like carrying a weapon, the father might be thought to be responsible for his son’s behavior”, He maintains, although he clarifies that it is only a possible proposition.

Wrongful death in this context contemplates penalties of between 2 and 5 years. But Gerome highlights that, even proving that the father lent him the car and understanding that his son worked as an instrument, if the adult does not have a criminal record, he will surely be sentenced to less than three years. That is, to a suspended sentence. So he would not go to prison.

In civil matters, the father or parents must answer for the minor. “It is an objective responsibility: parents are always civilly liable for the actions of their minor children. It is clear that the auto insurance is not going to cover the expenses in front of that situation ”, it details.

Lisandro Aranda Tevez (47) died after being run over by a 14-year-old boy in González Catán. He had two sons.

This Monday afternoon the director of the National Road Safety Agency, Pablo Martínez Carignano, affirmed that he will criminally denounce the parents of the 14-year-old boy who ran over and killed a man who was traveling by bicycle in González Catán.

“Tomorrow I will file a complaint against the parents of the kid who ran over and killed in La Matanza for the Justice to determine if they fit the rules of criminal participation “said the official on his Twitter account.

