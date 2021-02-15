A boy of just 12 years He shot and killed one of the thieves who broke into his house to protect his grandmother.

The shocking event took place in the early morning of February 13 in a house in the city of Goldsboro, North Carolina, United States.

The investigation revealed that two masked men broke into the property of 73-year-old Linda Ellis and demanded money. Not getting a satisfactory answer, apparently one of them shot him in the leg.

A niece shows the photo of her grandmother wounded by criminals. Photo: @ MLozanoABC11

During the robbery, and upon seeing what had happened to his grandmother, the boy took a firearm and shot the intruders. It was when the criminals decided to flee, revealed the Local Police.

“They went into the house, I opened the door, I opened it and they came in. A guy had a gun. They put me on the floor,” recalled the young man’s great-uncle, Randolph Bunn, who was also in the house. “She was in the kitchen, I don’t know why they shot her,” he explained.

When the officers arrived, after 1 in the morning, they transferred the grandmother to a hospital, where she received treatment and His life is not in danger.

The entrance to the house in Goldsboro, North Carolina, USA. Photo: @ MLozanoABC11

One of the attackers, identified as Khalil herring, 19, was found at the nearby intersection of William Street and Elm Street with a gunshot wound.

The man, a native of Goldsboro, was taken to a medical center, where he eventually died, they expanded.

Broken glass on the ground as a result of the shots. Photo: @ MLozanoABC11

The Police did not provide further information on the second suspect, but trusted that the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, they stressed that so far there would be no plans to bring charges against the minor.