In the Dominican Republic, a 103-year-old man remains imprisoned in the Haras Nacionales penitentiary. The main reason he cannot be taken home is that he does not have a family to take him in.

According to the criteria of

In addition, the country faces a notable lack of adequate nursing homes that can provide the necessary care. This situation has raised concerns in the Public Defense Prison Commission, which stresses the urgent need to address the conditions of older adults in penitentiary establishments.

Call to the judges



The Public Defense Prison Commission has called on the judges executing the sentence to, In a humanitarian manner, reconsider requests for changes in the sentence serving regimeThis is crucial, especially considering the deplorable health conditions of many of the inmates.

The commission has assessed cases of prisoners with terminal illnesses, such as cancer in advanced stages, severe diabetes, and HIV with pulmonary complications. It has also identified a significant number of people with mental disorders who require specialized and ongoing medical care.

The purpose of these assessments is identify those inmates who, due to their advanced age or serious health problems, urgently need to be considered for possible release.

The judge who sentenced a 95-year-old man, who has been in prison for eight years and is 103 years old, to 40 years, the maximum sentence, for attempted murder, should be in prison. The public prosecutor should also be in prison with the judge.

Abusers! pic.twitter.com/suDXlms0x0 — Diego Arias (@diegoarisot) July 5, 2024

Humanitarian Bill



Recently, the Human Rights Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Deputy Juan Dionicio Rodríguez Restituyo, presented a bill that has been complemented with key observations from the director of the National Public Defense Office, Rodolfo Valentín Santos.

Such observations are crucial to ensure that legislation adequately responds to humanitarian needs within the Dominican prison system.

The commission noted that, in collaboration with the medical department of the National Directorate of Penitentiary Services, a detailed analysis has been carried out of the cases of inmates who could benefit from a regime other than imprisonment, due to their health conditions.

DAILY LISTIN

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Listín Diario (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.