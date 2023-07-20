Andrea Basso would have invited Giovanni Santus to his home to take a shower, but there he would have instead beaten him to death

A terrible crime of which new and gory details are emerging these days is the one that occurred in the first days of July in Biella. John Santus, a 58-year-old homeless man, was beaten to death by a 21-year-old, Andrea Basso. Three other people also arrested for the crime of complicity in murder.

The authorities are investigating incessantly to understand what could have pushed Andrea Basso, a 21-year-old from Biella, to take the life in such a brutal way from a 58 year old man.

According to what has emerged so far, Basso would have invited Giovanni Santus to his house to have one shower and cool off.

In fact, Santus turned out to be homeless and after a few days spent on the street under the scorching sun, he would have accepted the boy’s invitation.

The murder allegedly took place in Basso’s apartment. The boy would hit the 58-year-old repeatedly and with unprecedented violenceup to causing severe trauma to the chest and lacerations to the liver.

Subsequently he tried to revive him, but failing he had still raged on the man, hitting him again with kicks and punches and even scalding it with boiling water.

The discovery of the body of Giovanni Santus and the arrest of the culprits

At 19:00 on 8 July, the authorities finally found the lifeless body of Giovanni Santus, inside a house in Chiavazza owned by some friends of Andrea Basso.

In addition to Basso, the authorities have drawn three other people are under arrest: a couple of friends from Foggia of the 21-year-old and also Basso’s girlfriend, a 19-year-old girl. The charge for them is that of complicity in murder.

The three allegedly told authorities that Santus had felt ill while taking a shower, but the autopsy examination confirmed the presence of clear and lethal signs of beatings.

To unleash the wrath of Basso towards Santus, according to what has emerged so far, would have been a bottle of spirits that the homeless man had been drinking entirely without the 21-year-old’s permission.

Between Basso and Santus there would have been clashes in the past. In one episode in particular, Basso had attacked, beaten and thrown the 58-year-old to the ground outside a supermarket in the area.