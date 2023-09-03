Captain Mostafa Magdy was distributing invitations to his wedding, which was scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, in one of the wedding halls, but his sudden death shocked everyone.

Sources close to the victim reported that the coach, Mustafa, was shot on Friday, September 1, during a quarrel, which caused his death.

The sources stated that Mustafa was distinguished in the game of bodybuilding and his health was excellent, and he was loved by everyone because of his good manners, especially among young people in the city of Bani Mazar.

And his body was deposited in the morgue of Minya General Hospital, and the Public Prosecution ordered the assignment of forensic specialists to indicate whether or not there was a criminal suspicion of death, then his funeral was held after Saturday afternoon, in the presence of large numbers of people.

For its part, the investigations of the Bani Mazar Center continue their investigations regarding the incident with the question of eyewitnesses and the victim’s family, and they imposed a security cordon around the perimeter of the accident.

Social media was filled with publications mourning the young man who graduated from the Faculty of Law and was working in the field of law, expressing their deep sorrow at the death of Captain Mustafa Magdy days before his wedding, especially in light of his great popularity in the city.