A 39-year-old woman hit and killed her 14-month-old son with her car, making a maneuver. A tragedy that occurred a couple of days ago in Switzerland, in the village of Rümikon, in the north of the country, on the border with Germany. Unfortunately, the timely arrival of help, even by helicopter, was of no use.

In fact, the little one did not make it and died on the spot from serious injuries. The exact dynamics of the accident, on which an investigation has been opened, have yet to be clarified. The area has been cordoned off to allow the investigation of the case by the prosecutor in charge of the investigation and the cantonal police of Aargau. In particular, it will be necessary to ascertain whether the woman had taken alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel, and in that case it would have serious consequences from a judicial point of view. The child’s family members, obviously including the mother, are assisted by a team of psychologists.