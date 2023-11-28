A man had an incredible Thanksgiving Day, because last November 23 He arrived at a Las Vegas casino with only US$5, his life changed forever in a couple of minutes.. He was the winner and left the place with more than US$1,000,000.

Shane Burk is a man from California who went to the well-known hotel and casino in the city of Las Vegas ‘The Venetian Resort’, where he bet on the jackpot and won it.

It was the same casino that announced the news on its official social networks. Through a publication on the Instagram platform, Details of the victory were given, such as that the amount obtained amounted to US$1,012,030.

In addition, a photo was shared in which Burk is seen with a smile on his face, posing at the gaming table along with the decks of the royal flush of spades that made him the winner.

“When $5 turns into $1,000,000 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Thanksgiving… You’re extra grateful this year. It’s unbelievable, but true for one of our guests,’ the hotel shared.

The Ultimate Texas Hold’em, a game of luck

According to the same chance establishment, The game that Shane won was Ultimate Texas Hold’em, which stands out for being about strategy and luck. It is a variant of the popular traditional card game, and although they have certain similarities, they also have differences.

According to the PokerNews portal, the main characteristic of this game is that unlike traditional Texas Hold’em, in Ultimate the players do not compete against each other, but only with the dealer.

Likewise, this portal lists the lucky ones who won big prizes in Las Vegas this year, ranging from US$10,400,000 to US$643,000 in prizes.