If you are a regular lottery player, you probably know that many draws give you the opportunity to, For an additional cost, include the option to multiply your prize, should you win anything. Maybe after reading this story, you’ll know that the investment is worth it.

Florida lottery officials announced that a Palm Beach County man, who bought a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery for US$3 and won a million-dollar prize.

They detailed that José Durán participated in the lottery game on April 11, 2023 in which he matched the five numbers corresponding to the white balls. This would mean that He should have taken home $1 million, but ended up earning much more.

The 62-year-old West Palm Beach resident paid for the Megaplier option, which in that drawing meant tripling his winnings, meaning In fact, he won a prize of US$3,000,000.

The man bought his lucky ticket at a branch of El Bodegón supermarketsspecifically the one located at 4704 Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida. The store also celebrated its victory by taking home a US$5,000 bonus for having sold the winning ticket.

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

If you want to try your luck and participate in the American lottery Mega Millions should know that the drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays and the jackpot at stake is more than US$50,000,000.

Tickets for this raffle are sold in 45 states.Washington, DC, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each costs US$2.

Remember that For an additional US$1 you can add the Megaplier option to multiply your prizesas long as it is not the largest pot.

Drawings take place at 11 PM Eastern Time at the lottery’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. According to lottery officials, Mega Millions, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.