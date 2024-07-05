Juarez City.- A pizza delivery motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a driver who crossed into his lane.
The traffic accident occurred on Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard and Zacatecas Street.
According to traffic agents, the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox changed lanes, but failed to see a motorcycle and crashed into it.
The pilot, a pizza delivery man for Domino’s restaurant, was injured. Red Cross paramedics attended the scene and took him to a hospital.
