Juarez City.- A spectacular crash that occurred shortly before the end of Saturday left a man with bruises, reported operational personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

At 11:35 p.m., citizens reported the accident on Nicolás Hermosillo and Miguel Peralta streets, so unit 1054 was commissioned to attend the service, reported a Traffic Safety commander.

The responsibility for the accident fell on Perla Sujey A., 22 years old, driver of a gray 2011 Jeep Cherokee with license plates EGX392B who was traveling on Nicolás Hermosillo from south to north and tried to make a turn, invading the lane where Martín VG was traveling in his black 2006 Chrysler 300, which she collided with.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Chrysler was injured and was treated by paramedics who took him to a hospital.

The person responsible for the crash was taken to the Road Safety Experts area and then reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for damages and injuries.