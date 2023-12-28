Arzachena is in shock over the brutal murder of Giovanni Fresi: his son Michele beat him to death in the street last night

A huge tragedy occurred last night in Sardinia, in Arzachena, where 27-year-old Michele Fresi caused the death of his father, 58-year-old Giovanni Fresi, hitting him on the head with a stick during a fit of madness. The episode occurred outside a restaurant in the area. The boy, after hitting and killing his father, hit a girl and also lashed out at the soldiers who intervened on the scene.

Arzachena, a small and quiet town of around 13 thousand inhabitants in the province of Sassari, in Sardinia, is in shock over what happened last night. It all happened on the street, outside a restaurant located in via Costa Smeralda.

He was spending the evening there the 27 year old Michele Fresi which, for reasons yet to be defined, has begun to explode.

His father, Giovanni Fresi, 58 year old goldsmith very well known and appreciated in the city, when someone warned him he decided to reach him, perhaps to try to calm him down and take him home.

However, the gesture had the opposite effect, with the young man collecting a juniper stick from the ground and threw himself right towards his father. Different and very violent i blows to the skullwhich unfortunately left man no escape.

Immediately afterwards the 27-year-old attacked a young onewho according to what emerged was also trying to calm him down, ei Carabinieriarrived from Olbia.

The young woman and two soldiers, woundedwere transported to hospitals with various injuries and fractures.

Condolences for the death of Giovanni Fresi

In the end the Carabinieri managed to block the boy and arrest him. Conducted to the Olbia barracks, during the first interrogation he made use of the right not to respond.

Everyone in Arzachena is heartbroken over what happened. Roberto Ragneddamayor of Arzachena, wrote on social media:

I'm still in disbelief at what happened. I am shocked, like the entire community, which woke up to the tragic news of the violent death of a fellow villager, of a friend. Now we can only express our closeness to the family and express all our condolences, proclaiming the city's mourning on the day that the authorities will establish for the funeral, so that all the Arzachenese have the opportunity to remain close to their families.

Michele was unfortunately already known to the authorities and in the area for other similar episodes. As local media report, it is likely that he had a tantrum before taken alcohol or drugs.