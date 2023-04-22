The Vigevano Police stopped the killer in a basement of another compatriot, where he had hidden to escape checks

An absolute drama a They were in force, in the province of Pavia, where a heinous crime took place on Thursday night and the protagonists, murderer and victim, would be two clandestine immigrants aged 35 and 28 from Peru. The first would have kicked and punched the life of the second, guilty of beating his girlfriend and sister of the murderer. Tracked down shortly after by the police, he is now under arrest.

The story dates back to around 10:00 pm on Thursday evening. Mario Arteaga Rodríguez35 years old, Peruvian in Italy without regular documents, allegedly attacked a fellow countryman, Angel Albaredo Mejla28 years old, engaged to his sister.

According to reports, it would appear that Angel was arguing with his girlfriend and he would also beat her.

At that moment Rodriguez would have intervened in defense of his sistermassacring the 28-year-old with kicks and punches until he took his life.

Apparently the two were in obvious state of alteration due to the alcohol taken in the previous hours and the situation would be degenerate until the aforementioned tragedy.

Between two there was bad blood. In fact, the investigations report that in the past the two had already arrived at the hard way, with Rodriguez attacking Alberedo with a knife, and then disappearing into thin air before the police arrived.

The Vigevano Police arrested the killer

That of giving oneself to leak was the goal of the 35-year-old Peruvian again this time.

The Vigevano police forces, however, have started a real one manhunt which paid off in a few hours.

The men of the investigative team, coordinated by the deputy commissioner Rossana Bozzicollected the testimonies and began to close the circle of knowledge of the 35-year-old.

There same night between Thursday and Friday they tracked him down while he was sleeping in the basement of one of his compatriots whom he had asked for help in escaping. At the time of his arrest by the police officers he did not resist. The charges for him are of willful homicide.

