There is less and less time left until the next edition of Friends 24. In September the program will return to air, bringing on stage new talents and perhaps even new professors. It seems in fact that Raimondo Todaro will not return to occupy his role as professor.

Raymond Todaro

The replacement? An old acquaintance of Alessandra Celentano.

Raimondo Todaro leaving Amici 24?

September it’s the month of the restart for cult programs like Friends of Maria De Filippi. In a few weeks the new class of the most popular program ever will come to reform and will allow us to go back to cheering for all those students who, one way or another, will conquer our hearts.

Alexandra Celentano

However, it seems that we will find ourselves witnessing important novelty also with regard to the commission of professors. Among the confirmed faces Rudy Zerbi and Lorella Cuccarini as far as singing is concerned, while Alexandra Celentano has already confirmed his presence behind the dance chair.

Anna Pettinelli he has instead decided to give up the scepter while the decision to Emanuel The. With regard to Raymond Todaro there seems to be no more doubts, as the dancer will abandon the program to dedicate himself to other work projects. Some boast of a return to Dancing with the Stars while for others Raimondo simply wants to move away from the world of TV to dedicate himself to new contexts.

Celentano’s opponent returns to the scene

Many names have been mentioned regarding who could take Raimondo Todaro’s place in the dance commission. There has been talk of a promotion for Elena D’Amario and even the return of Veronica Peparini. So what is the truth about this famous substitute?

Adriano Bettinelli

In reality, the position of dance teacher has already been assigned to someone who has already had to do with Maria De Filippi’s program. We are referring to a boy who in the past was one of the most appreciated dancers of the school but who had not been chosen by Alexandra Celentano.

We are referring to Adriano Bettinelliwho took part in Friends in 2008 at the request of GarrisonHis journey allowed him to reach the evening show in the blue team, even though he was then eliminated during the competition.

On several occasions Adriano had something to say about Alexandra Celentano who did not appreciate his art and had defined him as having little technique. Fortunately, the boy did not let these judgments discourage him and continued his career, arriving at dancing for professionals such as Mariah Carey. Will he be Raimondo Todaro’s replacement? We’ll have the answer in a few weeks.