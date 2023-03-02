During a routine workout, Daniele Scardina made a “brusque movement” that “injured two veins”: “Something that can happen to anyone,” revealed the boxer’s manager, Alessandro Cherchi, who informed the public of Afternoon Five about the health conditions of Diletta Leotta’s ex-partner.

He underwent surgery yesterday on his head, his clinical picture is stable: “Patience is important right now. We have to wait and pray.” He is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Humanitas in Rozzano, in the province of Milan following a cerebral hemorrhage.

The prognosis remains confidential, the surgery was performed promptly and is “technically successful”, now we just have to wait to see how the 30-year-old will react to the operation.

Cherchi, who was also in the hospital together with the boxer’s father, Salvatore, explained that during the training session Scardina was fine: “I wasn’t present, but I saw a video where you can see him get out of the ring without problems”. In the locker room, shortly after, the man was knocked unconscious.

According to Professor Mario Ireneo Sturla, specialist in sports medicine and national health coordinator of the Boxing Federation, who met the doctors of Humanitas, “a sudden movement of the head is enough” for the “bridge veins” to undergo a “twist”, causing so a cerebral hemorrhage.

“It’s part of the game, this is a sport where you get punched in the face, you don’t throw a ball,” added Cherchi. The undersecretary of Lombardy for major sporting events, Antonio Rossi, a former rowing champion, commented: “We are concerned about the health of our friend Daniele Scardina, he is a young boxer and we hope he will recover soon”.