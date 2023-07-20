The varied and extreme dangerous that is being committed under the rule of the 4T It has become so common that there are plenty of those who, out of naivety or necessity, assume it as legitimate and normal.

Yesterday again President López Obrador attacked Ciro Gómez Leyva and, as if he did not know about the attack he survived, put you at risk of being robbed or kidnapped:

“…he has much more money than the one I had back then,” he said yesterday, after describing Ciro’s apology in 2012 for a blundering survey as “pure hypocrisy.”

“He has no moral authority,” he recharged AMLO.

Clinging to written journalism and convinced that in electronic media “words are carried away by the wind”, I recover here the justified reaction of the victim Cyrus in the morning:

“Twenty minutes using public resources, the entire public broadcasting platform in the country, a president against a journalist (…). That Ciro’s was a hypocritical apology. Is he so wise President Lopez Obrador What detects hypocrisy?

He recalled that in 2017, in a book, AMLO “He gave me a very generous dedication, very kind. Around that time my father had died. He called me on the phone to express his condolences, I took it as a nice gesture.

“I’m not judging people who make a comment; whether they are hypocrites or not. I do not feel, president, with that moral superiority to determine what is hypocrisy and what is true.

What do you mean I have ‘a lot’ more money‘? He president It said that Bernardo Gómez and Emilio Azcárraga gave the Third Graders apartments in the towers of the Coca Colas in Polanco. Where are those departments? The president is the head of the SAT. I already lived one audit in this six-year term and the president You know very well what kind of audit it was – already closed, by the way. What’s next, president?, what’s next? Given that you love to play the hypothesis, the conjecture, the speculation, what’s next with me?”.

And downloaded:

“A second attack? Is that what comes next after hearing his words? Shall we get into the game of speculations? Because I also have many elements to speculate and I leave you the question: What follows after all this is a second attack…?”.

Since December 15, when a thug shot him in the head and the bullets hit the armored window and windshieldCiro has had to accept police escort and has refused to speculate on the motives and intellectual authorship of a crime that remains unsolved.

Onwards should be wary not only of hitmen, but of robbers and kidnappers?

That’s why he reasoned:

“After his broadsides, what’s next? The slate clean and you didn’t say anything? What do these words mean to me on the street? You are a president who still has a popularity of just over half the population. What do those words of the President of the Republic against me mean? Hopefully in the street do not mean a second attack…”.

