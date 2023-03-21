A three-minute walk from Piazza del Duomo, with the State University opposite, in the center of Milan, a man lived illegally in a municipal house for thirty years, from 1983 to 2013. Today, exactly ten years later the end of the occupation, the Municipality asked him for 88,131 euros for “non-payment of the rent and ancillary charges”.

The house is located at number 1 of via Bergamini, on the corner with via Larga, right near Piazza Fontana: in that area rents are skyrocketing, yet the man, whose initials are only known, MP, is managed to live there for free.

The occupant challenged Palazzo Marino’s request in the Court, so the “enforced collection” offices of the Municipality re-examined the practice and finally reached a redetermination “to a lesser extent than what was originally indicated in the contested injunction”.

In total, a “discount” of around 65,000 euros was applied, the “cash and collectable credit” that the administration is now requesting is 22,476.85 euros, relating to the period July 2011/November 2013 only. The resolution did not clarify the mysterious points of the story, for example how the tenant managed to occupy the accommodation for free, what excuses he gave or why it took thirty years to notice the offense.