The Hollywood Academy cannot go a year without generating controversy. After several editions in which it seemed that his list of nominees was alien to popular sentiment, he finally listened to the public and chose the films that people liked the most. 'Oppenheimer' is the most significant case. The tape of Christopher Nolan It was liked by a large part of the public throughout 2023 and obtained more than 10 nominations for the 2024 Oscar gala, which will take place on March 10.

But just like the movie starring Cillian Murphy attracted significant attention, there was another film that, despite being a great success at the box office the previous year, was completely ignored in two key categories, in which, a priori, it seemed to have a guaranteed place. The film in question is 'Barbie'whose protagonist, Margot Robbie, and director, Greta Gerwig, did not reach a place in the lists of best actress and best director, respectively.

Why did the Academy forget 'Barbie' at the 2024 Oscars?

It is unusual that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has left in oblivion 'Barbie' in important categories, especially when it comes to areas in which the film had a lot of relevance in other notable awards, such as the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards or the BAFTAs.

In this space, we do not campaign for 'Barbie' win in these categories (or in any other), we only emphasize that it is more than curious that a film dedicated to female empowerment does not have its two main promoters among those considered to win a statuette; and that Ryan Gosling, who complemented the story, is among the nominees.

Deciphering the reason for this decision is very complicated; However, this is only the second chapter in a series of questionable actions against 'Barbie'. Let us remember that a few months ago the news spread that the film had been excluded from participating in the category of best original screenplay, because it was a very well-known doll, so it was considered for best adapted screenplay, in which yes was nominated.

Could this be just the beginning of a series of controversial events against 'Barbie'? If it does not win the categories in which it is the great favorite, the Hollywood Academy could lose the credibility it still has, even if it is not much.

What did the public say about the Academy's decision?

As it could not be otherwise, the public made clear its position regarding the controversial decision of the Hollywood Academy to exclude Margot Robbie already Greta Gerwig of the nominations. Many people took to social media to express their opinion and feelings.

'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Creatures' and 'The Moon Killers' are the top nominees for the 2024 Oscars. Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/Searchlight Pictures/Apple TV+

And they are not lacking in reason. Margot Robbie completely shone in her performance as the most iconic doll in the world, something that not only generated praise from the public, but also from critics, who positioned her as one of the best performances of 2023.

On the other hand, another large group of people criticized Gerwig's absence and disagreed with the director of the year's highest-grossing film being left off the list. This point may be questionable, since the fact that a film earns a lot of money at the box office does not mean that it is material to win an Oscar (we have the 'Fast and Furious' saga as a clear example).

What are the 'Barbie' nominations?

These omissions on the part of the Hollywood Academy caused 'Barbie' does not even enter the top 3 of the most nominated films, a group that includes 'Oppenheimer', with 13; 'Poor creatures', with 11; and 'The Moon Killers', with 10. The Warner Bros. box office hit received just 8 nominations, placing it in fourth place in the overall ranking.

These are the categories in which 'Barbie' was nominated:

Best film

Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling)

Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera)

Best production design

Best adapted screenplay

Best Original Song ('I'm Just Ken' and 'What Was I Made For?')

Best costume design.