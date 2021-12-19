The heartwarming story of a boy who finds a dog and tries to save her, but ultimately has to say goodbye forever

This is the story that is making the entire world of the web cry and that tells of one little dog who was unable to survive despite the many efforts of those who tried to help her.

At least before he died, he knew true love. Jefferson is a youtuber from Ecuador who dedicates his life to saving stray animals on the streets of Manta, his city. Very often, this angel manages to give a second chance at life to animals in need, other times he does not and is forced to see them die.

Not long ago, the boy received a call about a little dog he found abandoned in a box, on the side of a road. Reaching the indicated point, Jefferson realized that that puppy had through hell. He had several wounds on his thin and weak body, was blind in one eye and could not even stand up.

He was only 5 months old, yet he had already met her cruelty of human beings. Dehydrated, malnourished and abused, he had lost sight in one eye.

It was a little dog

After the visit, the young man discovered that it was a female and decided to call her Lulu.

In the nights and days that follow, Jefferson is stayed beside to the little dog, trying to win her trust and guaranteeing her everything she needed.

As generous as this wonderful boy was to the puppy, things did not go as hoped. Jefferson and his team soon realized that Lulu was in too much pain and that the only way to really help her was to do her. fall asleep forever.

A difficult decision, but the only one that would put an end to his unbearable pain. Jefferson decided to help Lulu and to do them know love before leaving this world forever.

The video published on the web has gone viral all over the world, it shows the boy holding the puppy to himself, wrapped in a red blanket. There baby cot and the reassures, until he takes his last breath. Then he gives her one worthy burial.