His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, honored 12 personalities who contributed great work in serving the community and consolidating the values ​​of giving and cooperation, during the honoring ceremony held at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi .

His Highness praised the distinguished dignified personalities who presented great deeds and devoted their time and effort to spreading goodness and consolidating human values ​​in a way that serves the community in various fields.

His Highness said: Today we celebrate the personalities who left their distinct imprint in our society through their noble efforts and benevolent stances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that the principles pursued by the UAE still embody the deep belief in the approach of our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, who planted the values ​​of giving, humanity and mercy in the souls of the people of this good land and its society, and today we honor 12 distinguished individuals who made these values ​​a way for them in their journey to do charitable and noble deeds that enhance the strength and cohesion of society.

On his Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “I congratulate the honorees at this year’s Abu Dhabi Award … honorable models in community service, and celebrating them is a tribute to the values ​​of goodness, generosity and sincerity that they embody. A good and an inspiration for generations ».

The ceremony was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, And Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Representative Office Al-Hakim in the Al-Ain region, along with the families of the honorees, and a number of the invitees.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Prize was launched in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the award celebrates philanthropists and members of society who have made great efforts and humane deeds for the benefit of society. On the development of the society of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

The award aims to shed light on the efforts of everyone who has contributed his good deeds in the service of Abu Dhabi society, and the UAE, regardless of his age, nationality or place of residence.

It also represents the values ​​established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who believed that every person can serve his community and inspire others to do good. The “Al Hosn Palace”, in which the honoring ceremony was held, is one of the most important historical and cultural landmarks that represent a living witness to the emergence of the city of Abu Dhabi, and the process of its continuous growth and prosperity, and tells stories of the most recent historical, social and political events in Abu Dhabi.

Honorees:

– Retired Lieutenant General Obaid Muhammad Al Kaabi from the United Arab Emirates, who is considered one of the elite founders of the Armed Forces, as he spent five decades in the service of the nation, in addition to his great role in spreading awareness about social issues through councils and lectures.

Dr. Fatima Al-Rifai from the United Arab Emirates, for her great contributions to the development of the nursing sector over the past three decades.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Murr from the United Arab Emirates, who contributed in various fields such as politics and culture, and the flourishing of the cultural and literary movement in the country.

– Dr. Essam El-Din Al-Shamaa from the United Kingdom for his active contribution in developing the radiology department at the Corniche Hospital and creating a number of important services in the sector over forty years of giving.

Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis from the United Arab Emirates for her volunteer efforts to support and care for people of determination during various sporting activities at the state and international levels.

Hussein Abdulrahman Khansaheb from the UAE, who is one of the most prominent entrepreneurs who have contributed to the construction and development of infrastructure in the UAE, and through his great efforts in the charitable and humanitarian field, and providing assistance to various groups of the local and international community.

Abdul Majeed Al-Zubaidi from the United Arab Emirates for his contribution to improving and developing medical services in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

– Faraj bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri from the United Arab Emirates, who is considered one of the prominent figures who lived with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” and was distinguished by his humanitarian and societal contributions, as he is one of the biggest supporters of education and scientific research in the country.

Ghubaesha Rabih Al Ketbi from the United Arab Emirates for her humanitarian and charitable initiatives, and her love for volunteer work, and for providing aid on various occasions.

Yusuf Ali Musliam from the Republic of India, due to his wide efforts in supporting national initiatives and events, and his various contributions that included fields such as sports, culture, charitable and community initiatives.

– The late Muhammad bin Bakhit Al Ketbi from the United Arab Emirates, for his outstanding performance throughout his service in the UAE Armed Forces, his positive role in community service and his belief in the importance of strengthening loyalty and belonging to the homeland, and preserving the Emirati identity.

Jacques Renoux from France for his active role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to conserve the Houbara.