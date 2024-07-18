A man with Down syndrome was hit by a hit-and-run driver: he was killed and his caregiver injured. Manhunt is underway

In the province of Conegliano, a hit-and-run driver, not yet identified, has two people hit, killing one. On the evening of Sunday 14th July, in Tempio di Ormelle, Max Feletto he died on the edge of the road, while his carera 41-year-old woman of Moroccan origin, was slightly injured. Feletto was 51 years old, he suffered from Down syndrome and the person who hit him did not stop to help him. A manhunt is underway throughout the province of Treviso. The accident occurred around 9pm and its dynamics still need to be reconstructed. The Carabinieri of Conegliano are working on it, having intervened in via Campagne, the site of the collision. It seems that Massimo Feletto and the woman were returning home. They were on the edge of the roadway when they were hit. The car, after hitting them, she escaped and, at the moment, is wanted and has not yet been located. The caregiver appears to be in good condition and out of danger of life. Massimo Feletti, however, died and the rescuers who arrived on the scene could do nothing but confirm his death. The man worked in the garden of Casa Vittoria, a restaurant in San Polo di Piave managed by the social cooperative Vita Down.

