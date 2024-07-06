Parral, Chih.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), attached to the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone, executed an arrest warrant against Héctor TR, who appears to be the probable person responsible for the crime of domestic violence.

Following his arrest, he was placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who required him to take him to the hearing where the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Women (FEM) will charge him for events that occurred on March 7 of this year.

According to the investigation, the 52-year-old man arrived at his family home, which is located in the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood, and became upset with his partner because his electricity had been cut off.

The victim also asked him for help to complete the payment, but the man arrested today refused and threatened to beat her if her electricity service was not reconnected.