An Egyptian young woman killed her husband with a knife, after she was fed up with disputes with him over house expenses, and in retaliation for his beating her for not preparing dinner because there was no money to buy meal supplies, while their marriage was only 3 months old.

The 22-year-old wife confessed to her crime after an argument erupted between them and he beat her, so she entered the kitchen and the victim followed her to continue beating her, so she took out a knife and stuck it in his chest, and she ran away.