Their names were Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi le two women who in the night between Friday and last Saturday lost their lives on the A4, after a 39-year-old man ran over them at over 150 km per hour. According to what emerged, the Italian-Moroccan was under the influence of cannabinoids and benzodiazepines.

An absolute tragedy that occurred around 2:30 in the night between last Friday and Saturday at the tollbooth of Milan Ghisolfaon the A4.

Laura Amatowho had turned 54 just a few days earlier, had decided to celebrate his birthday on Friday evening, together with friends and colleagues.

At the end of the evening, she and a colleague of hers from the Macedonio Melloni clinic, Mrs Claudia Turconiwho was 59 years old, were returning home in the car owned by Laura.

When they arrived at the Ghisolfa tollbooth, they stopped and were paying the toll. Just then, a Lancia Musa launched a over 150km/h he rammed them from behind, sending them flying about 100 meters away.

The impact was devastating and both women lost their lives on the spot. Nothing to do for them.

At the helm of the Muse was a 39 year old manof Moroccan origins, who was injured but would not be in danger of life.

Two women who died on the A4: tests on the 39-year-old who overwhelmed them

The police forces who arrived promptly on the spot carried out all the reliefs of the case. In the passenger seat of the 39-year-old’s car they found a bracelet of a psychiatric hospital.

The investigations later shed light on the matter.

Apparently the man, residing with his wife in Piacenza, had been hospitalized in one psychiatric clinic a week before the accident.

Toxicological tests have shown the presence in his blood of cannabinoids and of benzodiazepines. The latter are often present in psychiatric drugs.

Other factors now remain to be clarified. Whether benzodiazepines have been on him administered by doctors of the psychiatric hospital in which he was hospitalized and whether he voluntarily left the same hospital because he fled or if he was resigned.

They will follow updates about this tragic event.