A man “in a serious state of hypothermia” was found in the landing gear of a flight arriving from Algeria at Paris-Orly airport. “A young man was discovered near the landing gear upon arrival of a flight from Oran,” an airport source said. The man, aged around twenty, was “alive but in serious condition due to hypothermia” and was transferred to hospital after the intervention of the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA) and the emergency services. The discovery occurred around 10.30 am during technical checks on the plane.

The young immigrant survived in extreme conditions: commercial planes fly at altitudes between 9,000 and 12,000 metres, where temperatures drop to around -50 degrees Celsius and the lack of oxygen makes survival unlikely for anyone traveling in a compartment of the landing gear that is not heated or pressurized. According to data from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as many as 132 people – known in the industry as wheel-wells – have attempted to travel in the landing gear compartments of commercial aircraft between 1947 and 2021. In April of this t year at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, the body of a man was found in the landing gear of a plane coming from Toronto but which had previously taken off from Nigeria.

Four months earlier, two passengers had been found dead upon arrival in the undercarriage compartment of a flight between Santiago de Chile and Bogota. In July 2019, a man's frozen body fell into a garden in a London suburb, believed to have been in the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways plane approaching Heathrow Airport. According to FAA data, the fatality rate for people attempting to travel this way is 77%.