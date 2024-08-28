He Hides Dead Mother in Freezer to Collect Her Pension

He hid his dead mother’s body in a chest freezer for years to continue pocketing the woman’s pension: this is what the Carabinieri of Sarroch, in the province of Cagliari, discovered after a tip-off from an acquaintance of the woman.

The soldiers knocked on the door of Sandro Mallus, 54, asking him about his mother Rosanna Pilloni, 78. Then the macabre discovery: the woman’s body was in the freezer.

The son, at that point, allegedly admitted to having hidden his mother’s body to continue receiving her pension. According to the reconstruction, the woman died of natural causes about two years ago, perhaps during the period related to the Covid emergency.

The man was reported for concealment of a corpse and aggravated fraud against the State.