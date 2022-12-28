He hides 20,000 euros of postal bonds in the fireplace, his wife lights a fire for Christmas and burns them

Twenty thousand euros literally went up in smoke. For years, a man living in Rome, in the Monteverde district, had been hiding 20,000 euros of postal savings bonds in the fireplace of his home, in via dei Quattro Venti, to then move them close to the holidays and thus prevent them from burning. Until this Christmas, when the wife unknowingly set fire to the family’s savings.

“When I saw the flames, I was about to faint”, the man told Il Messaggero. “I thought it was a safe place where thieves would never go looking,” he added. “My wife didn’t know I hid them there. Every year, before lighting the fire, I moved them around”.