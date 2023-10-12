Hundreds of people were attending the party before gunmen stormed it and started shooting.

Video clips, widely circulated on social media platforms, showed dozens of young men and women screaming and running in different directions, and according to media reports, more than 260 bodies were recovered from the party site.

Among the miraculously survivors of this attack was the young man Guy Danon, who posted a video clip showing him terrified and breathing hard while hiding among the trees, while Hamas gunmen were shooting.

In an interview with CNN, Danon said: