Among the many people who flocked to Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral there is a man who more than many others finds it difficult to hold back his emotion: Antonio Buoninconti, a 61-year-old of Neapolitan origins, has come to pay homage to the man to whom he “owes his life”.

“It was 1984 when I was in the audience of the Maurizio Costanzo Show – he recalls – and I stood up in full transmission. I told him my story. I needed brain surgery for a tumor but I didn’t have the money and he listened to me.”

At the end of the transmission, the conductor took him aside, stating that he would not have wanted what he was about to do to be advertised.

“He put me in touch with a surgeon who made himself available, he too was in the audience like me that evening”, Buoninconti is moved, who continues: “I operated a few weeks later at San Filippo Neri. I went up and down from Naples. Costanzo paid for the hotel and gave me 500,000 lire”.

Today the 61-year-old, retired, lives in Rome and has no longer had any health problems. He remained very attached to Costanzo, to the point of introducing him to his wife: “She was above all a good person because what she did for me was special and she certainly didn’t want publicity – continues her story on the sides of the church of the Artists – I’m here because he deserves it and I’m sure he will have done much more good”.