When Sergio Ramos was holding Lamine Yamal’s hand in the tunnel leading to the Camp Nou stadium in 2016, the two sides did not think that the day would come when they would face each other on the field.

A video clip of the Spanish El Clásico, which brought together Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 2016, spread on social sites.

The video shows Yamal, a young child, standing next to Ramos, who was then captain of the Royal Team, and holding his hand, in the tunnel leading to the stadium. Yamal was only 9 years old at the time.

Yesterday, Friday, that is, after about 7 years, the two sides faced off on the Louis Companis Olympic Stadium. Lamine as Barcelona’s striker, and Ramos as Sevilla’s defender.

The matter did not stop there, as the 16-year-old young player was responsible for Ramos scoring an own goal in the 76th minute.

The goal came after Ferran Torres passed a cross, which Lamine followed with his head from close range. It hit the foot of veteran defender Ramos and deceived goalkeeper Nayland into entering the goal with ease.