The 44-year-old, a known criminal, ordered his neighbor to stop swearing: from there the argument started and then the attack with the knife

What happened in Lentate sul Seveso, in the province of Monza Brianza, last June was absurd. A 44 years old a local stabbed a 60-year-old several times because the latter had repeatedly cursed during a condominium meeting.

A potentially tragic episode took place last June in the condominium courtyard of a building in Slow down on the Sevesoin the province of Monza and Brianza.

A 44-year-old man had gone to visit his mother, resident in the condominium where the incident took place, and before leaving he decided to stay at the dinner organized in the courtyard of the building by all the condominium owners.

During dinner another man, a 60 year old residenthe swore and repeatedly received requests from the 44-year-old himself to stop.

At that point a heated argument arose between the two which quickly became an argument fierce quarrel in which knives appeared in the hands of both.

The other condominiums attempted to divide thembut the 44-year-old managed to free himself and strike with two blows the 60-year-old, one in the armpit and one in the back.

The attacker then fled, while the 60-year-old, who remained dying on the ground, was rescue and transported to the nearest hospital.

After days of hospitalization it was resigned and fortunately returned home in good general condition.

The attacker, who managed to disappear into thin air, was then tracked down and arrested a few weeks later and he is now charged with the crime of very serious personal injuries.

The 44-year-old was already known to the police

Although it is a lot believerit certainly cannot be said that the life of the 44-year-old protagonist of the attack has always been to be taken as an example.

By investigating his past, it was discovered that the attack on the 60-year-old condominium owner was not the first attack. In the past, always following an argument, he had exploded two gunshots towards a Moroccan citizen.

Not only. The man had previously been accused of numerous other crimessuch as evasion of the obligation of special surveillance, possession and manufacture of false documents, illegal carrying of weapons or objects capable of offending, unjustified possession of keys or lock picks, computer fraud, receiving stolen goods and robbery.

He is now in prison and will have to serve time 10 years, 9 months and 20 days of imprisonmentfor the accumulation of penalties deriving from previous and current crimes.