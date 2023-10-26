The man who carried out the shooting in Lewiston, America, was twice a patient of a mental hospital

40-year-old American Robin Card is suspected of murder 22 people in Lewiston, Maine. About 60 people were injured of varying severity. He served in the US Army, worked as a shooting instructor and was twice admitted to a mental hospital. By data organization Gun Violence Archive (GVA), the execution he carried out became the largest in terms of the number of victims among all similar crimes in the United States in 2023.

US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident. The American leader offered local authorities full federal support.

Crime suspect Robert Card Photo: Lewiston Maine Police Department/Reuters

The reservist heard “voices” and was treated twice in a mental hospital

Retired military man complained to doctors that he hears “voices in his head.” The last time he spent two weeks in the hospital. Before this, as law enforcement officers clarified, he threatened shoot up the US National Guard base in Saco in the south of the state.

Police warned of special danger from Lewiston shooter

We urge everyone to lock or close their doors while the search continues. At this time, the suspect remains at large Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson

AP clarifiesthat police officers were alerted to the particular dangers of the Lewiston shooter. Law enforcement determined that Card made money by teaching firearms skills. Police also urged citizens to call 911 if they spot suspicious individuals.

At least 22 people were killed in the mass shooting

According to preliminary data, Robin Card committed the most mass murder in the United States in 2023, shooting 22 people. Wearing a hoodie and armed with an assault rifle with a telescopic sight, he began shooting at the Schemengees bar, bowling alley and grill restaurant and near the warehouses of the Walmart supermarket chain. transmits NBC News.

Police close Lincoln Street leading to the Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant where the crime occurred. Photo: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

It was previously reported that in August 2023, the United States reached a certain anti-record for the number of mass shootings; the figure for this month exceeded the statistics of previous years. If the given dynamics (about two episodes per day on average) continue, by the end of the year the United States will be hit by up to 700 such incidents.