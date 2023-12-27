The young Brazilian goalkeeper from Altamura, who plays in Serie D, hadn't seen his family for months. His team decided to give his parents a ticket to come to him in Italy for the holidays

Truly a huge surprise for the young footballer and his family who live far from him. The Altamura's Brazilian goalkeeper receives a special gift from his teamwho plays in the Serie D football championship. His team, which signed him some time ago, gave his family plane tickets to be able to come to Italy from Brazil for Christmas.

Gabriel Fernandes he is the young goalkeeper of Altamura, a football club that plays in the Serie D championship. He is Brazilian and the Apulian club, on the occasion of the end of year holidays, decided to organize a surprise for him that left him speechless.

The management, in fact, has secretly called his familyto give the parents the plane tickets that would have allowed them to leave Brazil for the end-of-year holidays and join their son in Puglia.

The boy knew nothing about this nice surprise, because the Apulian club acted with the utmost confidentiality. Management bought i plane tickets to parentswho soon arrived in Italy to surprise the very young goalkeeper.

Both his family and the boy himself, who is only 18 years old, were thus able to be together during the Christmas holidays. And they haven't stopped thanking Altamura for the kind gesture made by the whole team.

The Altamura goalkeeper receives the best gift that can be found under the tree at Christmas: being with the family after a long time

Altamura's gesture moved everyone. Not just the goalkeeper and his family and not just the fans, but all those who were able to read a truly touching story, perfect for the times we are living in.

The young 18 year old has been playing in Europe for some time, first in Portugal and then in Italy. He left Brazil early and there were never many opportunities to see his parents.